Best Cover Song

As the title’s probably tipped you off, this isn’t a straight cover of “Jolene,” though it starts out that way, with singer Jenna Enemy slowly proceeding through a chorus of the Dolly Parton classic, accompanied by just an electric guitar and the simulated old-timey crackle of a needle on vinyl. Then the Minneapolis four-piece hits the accelerator and revs up into a hardcore chorus of “If you want him, you can have him,” with Enemy warning Dolly Parton’s awe-inspiring man-accumulator that the dude is worthless and concluding, “I’ll find a better man while you take out your trash.”