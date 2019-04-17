Best Place to Buy Art Supplies

Everyone remembers the first really great art teacher they ever had — the one that showed them the medium they grew to love, or the artist they came to idolize. Wet Paint is a place that inspires the same creative energy that teacher did, and it’s run by people just as interested and passionate. Its staff is composed of practicing artists. It supports local art programs and exhibitions. It’s been on Grand Avenue since 1976. And yes: It does have the one kind of pen you’ve needed for years, and they can point you to the shelf it’s on. Come looking for that one thing you need for that one project. Leave with way too much stuff and enough ideas to keep you busy for months.

