comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies

Wet Paint

Everyone remembers the first really great art teacher they ever had — the one that showed them the medium they grew to love, or the artist they came to idolize. Wet Paint is a place that inspires the same creative energy that teacher did, and it’s run by people just as interested and passionate. Its staff is composed of practicing artists. It supports local art programs and exhibitions. It’s been on Grand Avenue since 1976. And yes: It does have the one kind of pen you’ve needed for years, and they can point you to the shelf it’s on. Come looking for that one thing you need for that one project. Leave with way too much stuff and enough ideas to keep you busy for months.

Readers’ Choice: Blick Art Materials

More awards from this winner

Best Art Supplies (2014) Wet Paint

Best Art Supplies (2011) Wet Paint

BEST ART SUPPLIES (2006) Wet Paint

BEST ART SUPPLIES (2008) Wet Paint Artists' Materials & Framing

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House