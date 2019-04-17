Best Director

Wendy Knox is Frank Theatre. The company she founded is now in its 30th season of tackling some of the biggest, weirdest, most ambitious, and most important plays in the canon. When it comes to venues, she thinks way outside the box: For last year’s Frank production of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s The Visit, Knox took her sprawling cast to the Minnesota Transportation Museum. And Knox also excels in more conventional settings. She directed Park Square’s recent production of Marie and Rosetta, shaping the rich development of a complex relationship and clearing space for thrilling musical moments.