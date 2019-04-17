Best Dance Company

TU Dance’s collaboration with Bon Iver received most of the attention last year, with sold-out performances from the Palace Theatre in St. Paul to the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. But the company’s 15th anniversary performance at the Ordway was the one to see and bask in. In a program of three works—a new retrospective compilation; the gorgeous balm for the soul, “Salve”; and the vibrant Ernie Barnes-inspired “With Love”—the company was at its best. The show was vibrant with possibility, redolent with history, and unflinchingly present while unpacking narratives of gender and race.