comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Dance Company

TU Dance Company

TU Dance’s collaboration with Bon Iver received most of the attention last year, with sold-out performances from the Palace Theatre in St. Paul to the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. But the company’s 15th anniversary performance at the Ordway was the one to see and bask in. In a program of three works—a new retrospective compilation; the gorgeous balm for the soul, “Salve”; and the vibrant Ernie Barnes-inspired “With Love”—the company was at its best. The show was vibrant with possibility, redolent with history, and unflinchingly present while unpacking narratives of gender and race.

More awards from this winner

Best Choreographer (2011) Uri Sands

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House