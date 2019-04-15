Best Theater Troupe

Over the past several years, Theatre Coup d’Etat has crafted a distinctive style that unites body and brain. Artistic director James Napoleon Stone has led animal acting classes, and the payoff for that completely committed physicality is manifest in each of the company’s shows, which have become can’t-miss events. In 2018, Coup d’Etat staged The Tempest with a tripartite Ariel whipping through the audience, alternately smashing together and peeling apart. Stone and his trusting collaborators have a gift for leveraging the immediacy of live theater to create unforgettable experiences.