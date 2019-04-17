Best Book (Nonfiction)

Rewind to a cold night in 1894 when a lakeside carriage ride in southwest Minneapolis turned tragic and a young dressmaker named Kittie Ging was found murdered. Playboy Harry Hayward, who lived in the same Ozark Flats apartment building as Ging, was quickly identified as a suspect. As the investigation and subsequent trial unfolded, more of the mischievous bachelor’s misdeeds came to light, including womanizing, insurance fraud, and gambling. There were even claims that Hayward was a powerful hypnotist. The case took bizarre twists and turns, and ultimately ended with Hayward’s execution by hanging. To recreate the dialogue and dramatic scenes of what was the hottest local news story of its day, Peters pulls from archives, trial transcripts, and press coverage. The result is a thrilling page-turner that’s almost too shocking to believe—but you can believe it.