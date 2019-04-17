comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Book (Nonfiction)

'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Rewind to a cold night in 1894 when a lakeside carriage ride in southwest Minneapolis turned tragic and a young dressmaker named Kittie Ging was found murdered. Playboy Harry Hayward, who lived in the same Ozark Flats apartment building as Ging, was quickly identified as a suspect. As the investigation and subsequent trial unfolded, more of the mischievous bachelor’s misdeeds came to light, including womanizing, insurance fraud, and gambling. There were even claims that Hayward was a powerful hypnotist. The case took bizarre twists and turns, and ultimately ended with Hayward’s execution by hanging. To recreate the dialogue and dramatic scenes of what was the hottest local news story of its day, Peters pulls from archives, trial transcripts, and press coverage. The result is a thrilling page-turner that’s almost too shocking to believe—but you can believe it.

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House