comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Permanent Collection Piece

The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

It doesn’t matter how old you are. Kids and adults alike will feel the same potent, breathless mixture of fear and awe when they round a corner in St. Paul’s Bell Museum and come face-to-trunk with an 11-foot-tall woolly mammoth. The massive model has been posed before a gigantic wall of ice, looming over those who enter, brandishing tusks beyond compare to any living animal. In a world largely under the control of people, it’s almost refreshing to experience a bit of the unmoored feeling our Ice Age ancestors may have felt when confronted with a creature much more powerful than ourselves.

More awards from this winner

Best Museum (2015) Bell Museum of Natural History

Best Planetarium (2013) ExploraDome (Bell Museum)

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House