Best Permanent Collection Piece

It doesn’t matter how old you are. Kids and adults alike will feel the same potent, breathless mixture of fear and awe when they round a corner in St. Paul’s Bell Museum and come face-to-trunk with an 11-foot-tall woolly mammoth. The massive model has been posed before a gigantic wall of ice, looming over those who enter, brandishing tusks beyond compare to any living animal. In a world largely under the control of people, it’s almost refreshing to experience a bit of the unmoored feeling our Ice Age ancestors may have felt when confronted with a creature much more powerful than ourselves.