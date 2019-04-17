comScore
Best Museum Exhibition

Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Even before Siah Armajani’s exhibition opened at the Walker Art Center last fall, it was very likely that you were already familiar with his work, even if you didn’t know it. Armajani has designed a variety of bridges, skyways, and gazebos around the Twin Cities, most notably the Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge, which connects the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and Loring Park. “Follow This Line” was an opportunity for folks to learn more about the Tehran-born artist’s public works, and to take a deeper look at his trajectory as a longtime local artist with international acclaim. The exhibition also featured text-based pieces created while Armajani was a student at Macalester College, as well as the striking sculptures he has created throughout his career, including the Iraq War-inspired Fallujah.

