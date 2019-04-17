comScore
Best Open Mic (Comedy)

Red Menace at Erik the Red

Taking place each Tuesday, Red Menace has quickly become a must-visit open mic, whether you’re looking for stage time or you’re a comedy fan in search of something new. The show, created in 2017 by local standup (and CP proofreader) Bryan Miller, highlights more established comedians in its first hour, followed by a featured comic who does a longer, roughly 10-minute set. From there, the night keeps rolling until everyone who signed up has had the chance to get onstage. With last year’s closure of Grumpy’s downtown, Red Menace has also quickly become the midweek hangout spot for comics in town, attracting big names like Nick Swardson and Fancy Ray McCloney, both of whom have popped in to have a drink and polish some new material. 

Readers’ Choice: Acme Comedy Co.

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House