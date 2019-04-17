Best Open Mic (Comedy)

Taking place each Tuesday, Red Menace has quickly become a must-visit open mic, whether you’re looking for stage time or you’re a comedy fan in search of something new. The show, created in 2017 by local standup (and CP proofreader) Bryan Miller, highlights more established comedians in its first hour, followed by a featured comic who does a longer, roughly 10-minute set. From there, the night keeps rolling until everyone who signed up has had the chance to get onstage. With last year’s closure of Grumpy’s downtown, Red Menace has also quickly become the midweek hangout spot for comics in town, attracting big names like Nick Swardson and Fancy Ray McCloney, both of whom have popped in to have a drink and polish some new material.

