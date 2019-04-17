comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Standup Comic

Rana May

Giving humorous speeches and presentations for friends at barbecues and basement parties was a gateway for Rana May to try standup. And thank god she made that leap, because her observations and riffs are funny as hell. “People always act like I’m looking at them weird outside the store,” she writes via her hilarious Twitter, @rana_may, “but usually I’m just trying to remember where I parked by staring into their eyes and walking toward them.” When she’s not in the spotlight, she’s organizing events showcasing local comedians. Each installment of PSSY CTRL at Comedy Corner Underground features women, POC, and LGBTQ standups. Her annual year-end review at the Turf Club brings comedians together to send things off with a middle finger. May can also frequently be found working solo on Sisyphus’ stage.

Readers’ Choice: Rana May

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House