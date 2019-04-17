Best Standup Comic

Giving humorous speeches and presentations for friends at barbecues and basement parties was a gateway for Rana May to try standup. And thank god she made that leap, because her observations and riffs are funny as hell. “People always act like I’m looking at them weird outside the store,” she writes via her hilarious Twitter, @rana_may, “but usually I’m just trying to remember where I parked by staring into their eyes and walking toward them.” When she’s not in the spotlight, she’s organizing events showcasing local comedians. Each installment of PSSY CTRL at Comedy Corner Underground features women, POC, and LGBTQ standups. Her annual year-end review at the Turf Club brings comedians together to send things off with a middle finger. May can also frequently be found working solo on Sisyphus’ stage.

Readers’ Choice: Rana May