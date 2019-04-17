comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Art Gallery

Modus Locus

Located in the heart of the Powderhorn Park neighborhood, Modus Locus has a groovy vibe and a regular schedule offering refreshing and unpretentious gallery exhibitions. Owner Ephraim Eusebio is a Burning Man vet, was a performer during the early years of Barebones’ Halloween Extravaganza, and is an Art Car aficionado. Those DIY, community-based interests clearly influence Modus Locus’ mood and style. Eusebio surrounds himself with a solid team, including gallery manager Mirna Rae and curators Mackenzie Owens and Kimani Beard. Recent exhibitions include “13 Baba Yaga Huts,” which featured Daniel Polnau’s wild creations; group show “Invisible Light,” which stirred the senses with illuminated pieces; and “Festival de las Calaveras Art Exhibition,” which showcased local Latinx artists. 

Readers’ Choice: Minneapolis Institute of Art

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House