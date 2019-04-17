Best Art Gallery

Located in the heart of the Powderhorn Park neighborhood, Modus Locus has a groovy vibe and a regular schedule offering refreshing and unpretentious gallery exhibitions. Owner Ephraim Eusebio is a Burning Man vet, was a performer during the early years of Barebones’ Halloween Extravaganza, and is an Art Car aficionado. Those DIY, community-based interests clearly influence Modus Locus’ mood and style. Eusebio surrounds himself with a solid team, including gallery manager Mirna Rae and curators Mackenzie Owens and Kimani Beard. Recent exhibitions include “13 Baba Yaga Huts,” which featured Daniel Polnau’s wild creations; group show “Invisible Light,” which stirred the senses with illuminated pieces; and “Festival de las Calaveras Art Exhibition,” which showcased local Latinx artists.

Readers’ Choice: Minneapolis Institute of Art