Best Theater

If you think that theater isn’t producing work at the forefront of essential conversations about race, gender, and social justice, you haven’t been going to Mixed Blood. The past year has seen a truly remarkable run of shows that use the unique power of live theater to engage, inform, provoke, and entertain. Two Mile Hollow hilariously flipped the script on a WASPy soap opera with an all-Asian cast. Mermaid Hour was a poignant look at both the challenges and the beauty of being a trans tween. Is God Is burned down the house with a blistering tale of African-American women’s revenge. And Prescient Harbingers spotlighted black male playwrights to brilliant effect.

Readers’ Choice: Guthrie Theater