comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Theater

Mixed Blood Theatre

If you think that theater isn’t producing work at the forefront of essential conversations about race, gender, and social justice, you haven’t been going to Mixed Blood. The past year has seen a truly remarkable run of shows that use the unique power of live theater to engage, inform, provoke, and entertain. Two Mile Hollow hilariously flipped the script on a WASPy soap opera with an all-Asian cast. Mermaid Hour was a poignant look at both the challenges and the beauty of being a trans tween. Is God Is burned down the house with a blistering tale of African-American women’s revenge. And Prescient Harbingers spotlighted black male playwrights to brilliant effect.

Readers’ Choice: Guthrie Theater

More awards from this winner

Best Place to Do Something for Free (2014) Mixed Blood Theater's Radical Hospitality Program

Best Theater (2012) Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Comedy (Theater) (2011) The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Mixed Blood Theatre)

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House