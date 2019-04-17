comScore
Best Museum

Minnesota History Center

As Irish philosopher Edmund Burke once said, “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” Considering our national state of affairs, far too many are missing that knowledge. But the Minnesota History Center is the antidote. Its exhibits cover all the eras you’d expect, like the state’s mining and farming backgrounds, and ancient Native history. Yet it also goes refreshingly beyond the traditional history-as-seen-through-the-eyes-of-important-white-guys approach. There have been exhibits on the great Somali migration, oral histories of newcomers from 22 different countries, and even a retrospective on First Avenue opening next month. This is a museum with more than the past in mind. It’s a place that will help us see our way to a better future.

Readers’ Choice: Minneapolis Institute of Art

