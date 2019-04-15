Best Fashion Event

<p>The Twin Cities area is home to a plethora of local vintage dealers who scour estate sales, thrift stores, and garage sales to bring you the best second-hand fashions. The Minneapolis Vintage Market brings them together once a month in various locations all around the metro—sometimes the shopping takes place at an event space, such as Machine Shop, others times at a brewery or taproom, such as Sociable Cider Werks. Shoppers can peruse wares from a ton of vendors all in one place, while vendors can make important connections with fellow vintage enthusiasts. As Minneapolis Vintage Market keeps getting bigger and busier, they’ve added an “early bird” shopping option for diehard fans who don’t want to battle the crowds. We can’t wait to see where it goes next, and what treasures we’ll find.</p>

