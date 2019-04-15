comScore
Best Fashion Event

Minneapolis Vintage Market

<p>The Twin Cities area is home to a plethora of local vintage dealers who scour estate sales, thrift stores, and garage sales to bring you the best second-hand fashions. The Minneapolis Vintage Market brings them together once a month in various locations all around the metro&mdash;sometimes the shopping takes place at an event space, such as Machine Shop, others times at a brewery or taproom, such as Sociable Cider Werks. Shoppers can peruse wares from a ton of vendors all in one place, while vendors can make important connections with fellow vintage enthusiasts. As Minneapolis Vintage Market keeps getting bigger and busier, they&rsquo;ve added an &ldquo;early bird&rdquo; shopping option for diehard fans who don&rsquo;t want to battle the crowds. We can&rsquo;t wait to see where it goes next, and what treasures we&rsquo;ll find.</p>
 

