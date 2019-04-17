Best Art Event

Last January, massive sorrow ensued in the Twin Cities when In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre announced that, due to financial struggles, their annual MayDay Parade and Festival would be coming to an end. The good news is that we have one more MayDay that is happening for sure, so let’s celebrate all the puppetry, tall bikes, stilt dancing, elaborate costumes, pomp, ritual, and community love while we still have the chance. A joyful, unabashedly hippie, lefty, DIY, spectacle-filled experience, MayDay has left its mark on the Twin Cities as an art event that has brought hope to crowds since the end of the Vietnam War. For this upcoming 45th annual MayDay, add some flowers to your hair, wear a spring outfit, dust your face with glitter, and bid adieu to a wonderful parade, pageant, and festival.