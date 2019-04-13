comScore
Best Movie Theater

Lagoon Cinema

Twin Cities moviegoers are spoiled, with our retrospectives at the Trylon, high culture at the Walker, and midnight classics at the remodeled Uptown. The Parkway has gotten new life, and we even have a fancy new Alamo Drafthouse out in the ’burbs. Call us old-fashioned, but we’re content to be creatures of the Lagoon. Here it’s not about the mechanized chair you’re in or the craft cocktail available or the finicky Dolby sound quality of some unwatchable dreck. No stadium-stacked seats, just the gentle, comforting slope of yesteryear leading down to a screen showing actual great movies—not only the Oscar winners but the movies that should win all the Oscars (#SorryToBotherYou). The Lagoon is also a sneaky great place to catch blockbusters on opening weekend without throwing elbows at the comic-con set; the Lagoon often reserves one screen for the biggest Marvel or Star Wars installment, which nobody expects at this arthouse hub. But let’s keep that our secret.

Readers’ Choice: Riverview Theater

