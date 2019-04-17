Best Gallery Exhibition

Artwork by a group of contemporary Inuit printmakers from the arctic circle proved to be a compelling exhibition at Highpoint Center for Printmaking last fall. At Kinngait Studios, members draw on Inuit artistic and cultural traditions. The show at Highpoint featured pieces from the group that were narrative and often political, touching on climate change, the environment, and feminism. Among the highlights of the show were Kakulu Saggiaktok’s fantastical creatures, Shuvinai Ashoona’s personal and subversive pieces, and Ningiukulu Teevee’s harrowing illustration of the Inuit goddess Nuliajuq, whose traumatic death at sea serves as an origin story for aquatic animals.