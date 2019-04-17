comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Gallery Exhibition

Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Artwork by a group of contemporary Inuit printmakers from the arctic circle proved to be a compelling exhibition at Highpoint Center for Printmaking last fall. At Kinngait Studios, members draw on Inuit artistic and cultural traditions. The show at Highpoint featured pieces from the group that were narrative and often political, touching on climate change, the environment, and feminism. Among the highlights of the show were Kakulu Saggiaktok’s fantastical creatures, Shuvinai Ashoona’s personal and subversive pieces, and Ningiukulu Teevee’s harrowing illustration of the Inuit goddess Nuliajuq, whose traumatic death at sea serves as an origin story for aquatic animals. 

More awards from this winner

Best Free Activity (2011) Free Ink Day at Highpoint Center for Printmaking

BEST PLACE TO LEARN AN ART FORM (2008) Highpoint Center for Printmaking

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House