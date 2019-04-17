Best Dance Performance

By moving off the traditional concert stage and out of her pointe shoes, Sally Rousse (a ballerina and co-founder of James Sewell Ballet) has been choreographing deep dives into space and place, immersing guests in site-based works that enlighten and delight. Her biggest, boldest initiative to date was ICON SAM, which took place throughout the historic Hennepin Center for the Arts, including all its nooks and crannies, stairwells, and hidden rooms. The title is an anagram for “masonic,” as the 1888 building began its life as a temple for the secret society. Using dance, spoken text, and set pieces, all performed by a who’s who of Twin Cities artists, Rousse orchestrated a symphony of revelatory histories with humor and humanity.