Best Dance Performance

ICON SAM: Temple Dances

By moving off the traditional concert stage and out of her pointe shoes, Sally Rousse (a ballerina and co-founder of James Sewell Ballet) has been choreographing deep dives into space and place, immersing guests in site-based works that enlighten and delight. Her biggest, boldest initiative to date was ICON SAM, which took place throughout the historic Hennepin Center for the Arts, including all its nooks and crannies, stairwells, and hidden rooms. The title is an anagram for “masonic,” as the 1888 building began its life as a temple for the secret society. Using dance, spoken text, and set pieces, all performed by a who’s who of Twin Cities artists, Rousse orchestrated a symphony of revelatory histories with humor and humanity.

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House