Best Comedy Podcast

Officially, I Love You, Mana is a podcast about Magic: The Gathering and its fandom. Unofficially, it’s an audio version of a fever dream. Each week(ish), comedians Mike Lester, Zach Kagan, and Tor Uggen sit down and discuss... everything. Murder, ingrown hairs, and Jonah Hill have all been hot topics that the trio has tackled. In all fairness, they do talk about Magic, too, but they discuss it in a way that’s accessible and funny, even if you have no experience with the game. What makes the podcast stand out is how much fun the gang genuinely seems to have with one another. With around 40 episodes online and no signs of slowing down, it’s a perfect listen for anyone who wants to binge on hilarious insanity.