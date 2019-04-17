comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Comedy Podcast

I Love You, Mana

Officially, I Love You, Mana is a podcast about Magic: The Gathering and its fandom. Unofficially, it’s an audio version of a fever dream. Each week(ish), comedians Mike Lester, Zach Kagan, and Tor Uggen sit down and discuss... everything. Murder, ingrown hairs, and Jonah Hill have all been hot topics that the trio has tackled. In all fairness, they do talk about Magic, too, but they discuss it in a way that’s accessible and funny, even if you have no experience with the game. What makes the podcast stand out is how much fun the gang genuinely seems to have with one another. With around 40 episodes online and no signs of slowing down, it’s a perfect listen for anyone who wants to binge on hilarious insanity.

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House