Best Fashion Designer

Consumers are becoming increasingly interested in where their clothes come from, how they’re made, and what happens to them when they’re discarded. Hackwith Design House knows and supports this. Since 2010, Hackwith has been selling ethically made, built-to-last pieces that still look modern, fashionable, and interesting, even branching out into gowns and swimwear. The company also offers many of its signature pieces in plus sizes, creating an inclusive space where fashion is for everyone. More recently, Hackwith introduced the Sustain Shop; if you’ve got HDH pieces you don’t wear anymore, send them back and they’ll either be mended and resold or turned into something new, reducing waste and giving your clothing new life.

Readers’ Choice: Tess + Tricia