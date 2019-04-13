comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Fashion Designer

Hackwith Design House

Consumers are becoming increasingly interested in where their clothes come from, how they’re made, and what happens to them when they’re discarded. Hackwith Design House knows and supports this. Since 2010, Hackwith has been selling ethically made, built-to-last pieces that still look modern, fashionable, and interesting, even branching out into gowns and swimwear. The company also offers many of its signature pieces in plus sizes, creating an inclusive space where fashion is for everyone. More recently, Hackwith introduced the Sustain Shop; if you’ve got HDH pieces you don’t wear anymore, send them back and they’ll either be mended and resold or turned into something new, reducing waste and giving your clothing new life.

Readers’ Choice: Tess + Tricia

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market