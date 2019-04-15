comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Play

Guthrie's West Side Story

No finger snaps? In creating a bold new production of West Side Story, the Guthrie Theater risked heresy, but it also reminded theatergoers just how little Leonard Bernstein’s masterpiece has been allowed to evolve over time. With fresh and urgent new choreography by Maija García, Joseph Haj’s production wiped away any nostalgic sugarcoating to reveal the dark heart of this gloriously vibrant but desperately sad show, one that’s particularly relevant in our era of naked xenophobia. This was a West Side Story full of bold choices that all came together for an unforgettable experience that grabbed your attention and then made good use of it.

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House