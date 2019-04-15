No finger snaps? In creating a bold new production of West Side Story, the Guthrie Theater risked heresy, but it also reminded theatergoers just how little Leonard Bernstein’s masterpiece has been allowed to evolve over time. With fresh and urgent new choreography by Maija García, Joseph Haj’s production wiped away any nostalgic sugarcoating to reveal the dark heart of this gloriously vibrant but desperately sad show, one that’s particularly relevant in our era of naked xenophobia. This was a West Side Story full of bold choices that all came together for an unforgettable experience that grabbed your attention and then made good use of it.