comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Book (Fiction)

'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

In Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories, Minneapolis native and St. Kate’s alum Kelly Barnhill takes readers into the dark recesses of female minds. Barnhill’s expertly woven tales prominently feature feisty characters who rebel against convention, and some even defy the laws of physics. Downright unladylike behavior runs rampant on these pages: A widow takes up with Sasquatch, two girls accuse their pregnant stepmother of murdering and dismembering their biological mother, and a taxidermist makes himself a new wife. Supernatural twists, ghosts that communicate from beyond the grave, and cross-species love add to the strange, dreamy atmosphere of the book. The Midwestern landscape—with all its insects, prairies, and woodlands—becomes an additional foreboding element. If you enjoy being transported to otherworldly realms, Barnhill’s collection is your next great read.

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House