Best Book (Fiction)

In Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories, Minneapolis native and St. Kate’s alum Kelly Barnhill takes readers into the dark recesses of female minds. Barnhill’s expertly woven tales prominently feature feisty characters who rebel against convention, and some even defy the laws of physics. Downright unladylike behavior runs rampant on these pages: A widow takes up with Sasquatch, two girls accuse their pregnant stepmother of murdering and dismembering their biological mother, and a taxidermist makes himself a new wife. Supernatural twists, ghosts that communicate from beyond the grave, and cross-species love add to the strange, dreamy atmosphere of the book. The Midwestern landscape—with all its insects, prairies, and woodlands—becomes an additional foreboding element. If you enjoy being transported to otherworldly realms, Barnhill’s collection is your next great read.