Best Bookstore (Used)

A newcomer to the Twin Cities bookstore community, Cream & Amber has already made quite the splash, offering not only an appealing and curated selection of used books, but also a menu of coffee, local beers, and house wines. It’s a genius move, honestly, since who doesn’t want to unwind solo or with friends over a good beverage with plenty of books for browsing? Minimalist shelves line the walls, showcasing each genre of book like a work of art. Once your mind is sated and your books selected, satisfy your hunger with a panini or baked good.

Readers’ Choice: Half Price Books