Best Actor

C. Michael Menge

In another strong year at the Jungle Theater, C. Michael Menge brought humor and humanity to a pair of key roles. In Hand to God, Menge played Jessica, who cares for a troubled friend but can’t abide the outrageous puppet who becomes his alter ego. Menge found a crucial note of empathy while also nailing the character’s exasperated comic moments. Then, in Little Women, Menge played Jo. Menge and Michael Hanna, as Laurie, developed a fascinating relationship that begins as a world the pair discover they can share: a world where gender norms are fluid, where Jo’s clever head and full heart can flourish. Menge’s nuanced performance movingly brought the audience into that world, too.

More 2019 Arts and Culture awards

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (New) Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House