Best Actor

In another strong year at the Jungle Theater, C. Michael Menge brought humor and humanity to a pair of key roles. In Hand to God, Menge played Jessica, who cares for a troubled friend but can’t abide the outrageous puppet who becomes his alter ego. Menge found a crucial note of empathy while also nailing the character’s exasperated comic moments. Then, in Little Women, Menge played Jo. Menge and Michael Hanna, as Laurie, developed a fascinating relationship that begins as a world the pair discover they can share: a world where gender norms are fluid, where Jo’s clever head and full heart can flourish. Menge’s nuanced performance movingly brought the audience into that world, too.