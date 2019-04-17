Best Bookstore (New)

Nestled quaintly by the Lake of the Isles, independent neighborhood bookshop Birchbark has a little bit of everything, no matter your tastes. Their expertly curated selection includes a wide array of topical nonfiction and noteworthy fiction titles, while placing a special emphasis on Native American authors and artwork. With an elementary school across the street, the cozy store provides an inviting place for young readers to discover the vast, wondrous worlds that exist between the covers of books. Birchbark is owned by local author Louise Erdrich, and her bookshop is a place where a love of good literature is proudly celebrated and encouraged, fostering a welcoming community that goes well beyond the walls of the store.

