Best Bookstore (New)

Birchbark Books and Native Arts

Nestled quaintly by the Lake of the Isles, independent neighborhood bookshop Birchbark has a little bit of everything, no matter your tastes. Their expertly curated selection includes a wide array of topical nonfiction and noteworthy fiction titles, while placing a special emphasis on Native American authors and artwork. With an elementary school across the street, the cozy store provides an inviting place for young readers to discover the vast, wondrous worlds that exist between the covers of books. Birchbark is owned by local author Louise Erdrich, and her bookshop is a place where a love of good literature is proudly celebrated and encouraged, fostering a welcoming community that goes well beyond the walls of the store.

Readers’ Choice: Wild Rumpus

Best Theater Troupe Theatre Coup d'Etat

Best Play Guthrie's West Side Story

Best Director Wendy Knox

Best Actor C. Michael Menge

Best Theater Mixed Blood Theatre

Best Dance Company TU Dance Company

Best Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Best Dance Performance ICON SAM: Temple Dances

Best Movie Theater Lagoon Cinema

Best Standup Comic Rana May

Best Open Mic (Comedy) Red Menace at Erik the Red

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Podcast I Love You, Mana

Best Museum Minnesota History Center

Best Museum Exhibition Siah Armajani: Follow This Line

Best Permanent Collection Piece The Bell Museum's Woolly Mammoth

Best Gallery Exhibition Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Best Art Gallery Modus Locus

Best Public Art American Indian Center

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Wet Paint

Best Art Event MayDay Parade and Festival

Best Bookstore (Used) Cream & Amber

Best Author Marlon James

Best Book (Fiction) 'Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories' by Kelly Barnhill

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'The Infamous Harry Hayward' by Shawn Francis Peters

Best Fashion Event Minneapolis Vintage Market

Best Fashion Designer Hackwith Design House