Best Comedy Club

It would be really easy for Acme to rest on its laurels. For over 25 years, the club has been hallowed ground for local comedians looking to launch their standup careers, a destination for some of the biggest names in comedy worldwide, and a perfect night out for comedy fans of all kinds. With a legendary free open mic night on Mondays that often attracts national headliners looking to work on new material, and its long-running Funniest Person Contest that has been responsible for discovering names like Andy Erikson, Chad Daniels, Tim Harmston, and Mary Mack, Acme has built a reputation that should keep it on any best of list for years to come. But they aren’t satisfied coasting. Instead, Acme has continued to innovate, introducing a series where high schoolers interested in standup can meet performers, ask questions, and check out a show. This past year has seen special performances from people like Aziz Ansari and Dave Attell, proving that the reputation of Acme reaches into the upper echelon of comedy. 

