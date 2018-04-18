Best Sports Talk Radio Host

Every afternoon, Dan “Common Man” Cole does an artful job of not giving a shit. In a format that’s riddled with blowhard jocks summoning the hottest takes, Cole plays it smirkingly cool. A keen awareness of the comic absurdity of the universe—especially the sports-talker one—rudders his easy-breezy “progrum.” The best example of Common’s so-called esoteric approach might be his annual Preposterous Statement Tournament, wherein ridiculous soundbites from his peers are subjected to a bracket-style showdown. When Cole playfully jabs at local sports franchises or his fellow KFAN DJs, both of which he does often, he gifts his station a necessary counterbalance to its sometimes breathless homerism. There’s a very solid chance Common will devote a 15-minute segment to riffing on this 125-word Best Of award—that’s the hyper-silly beauty of the ’grum.