Readers' Choice Contest 2018

Best of
the Twin Cities
Each year, City Pages puts together our Best of the Twin Cities issue. We highlight our favorite people, places, and things in 274 categories, ranging from Best Jukebox to Best Hot Dog. We also ask you to choose your favorites in 100 select categories. Behold, here are your winners for the 2018 Best of the Twin Cities Readers' Choice Poll.
Arts & Culture
Best Art Gallery: Soo Visual Arts Center
Best Bookstore (New): Wild Rumpus
Best Bookstore (Used): Half Price Books
Best Comedy Club: Acme Comedy Co.
Best Comedy Open Mic: Acme Comedy Co.
Best Fashion Designer: Samantha Rei
Best Movie Theater: Showplace ICON Theatre at West End
Best Museum: Science Museum of Minnesota
Best Place to Buy Art Supplies: Blick Art Materials
Best Public Art: Minneapolis Sculpture Garden
Best Standup Comic: Jenn Schaal
Best Theater: Guthrie Theater
Music
Best Album: Chime by Dessa
Best Club DJ: DJ Shannon Blowtorch
Best Concert (Local Artist): Dessa with the Minnesota Orchestra
Best Concert (Touring): Bruno Mars at Xcel Energy Center
Best Concert Venue: First Avenue/7th St. Entry
Best Concert Venue to Close: Triple Rock Social Club
Best Hip-Hop Artist: Lizzo
Best Karaoke: Vegas Lounge
Best Music Festival: Basilica Block Party
Best New Band: The Shackletons
Best Place to See a Concert with Kids: Minnesota Zoo
Best R&B Artist: Lizzo
Best Record Store Day Location: Electric Fetus
Best Rock Band: Hippo Campus
Talk of the Town
Best Coach: Mike Zimmer
Best Instagram: @eatdrinkdishmpls
Best Lynx Player: Lindsay Whalen
Best Place to People-Watch: Minnesota State Fair
Best Radio Personality: Mary Lucia
Best Radio Station: 89.3 the Current
Best Sports Team: Minnesota Lynx
Best TV Newsperson: Jana Shortal
Best TV Sportscaster: Mark Rosen
Best TV Station: KARE 11
Best Timberwolves Player: Karl-Anthony Towns
Best Twins Player: Brian Dozier
Best Vikings Player: Stefon Diggs
Best Wild Player: Zach Parise
City Life
Best Beach: Hidden Beach (Cedar Lake East Beach)
Best Boutique: Primp
Best Bowling Alley: Bryant-Lake Bowl
Best Casino: Mystic Lake
Best Dance Club: First Avenue
Best Festival: Minnesota State Fair
Best Gaming Shop: GameStop
Best Gym: The Firm
Best Hotel: The Saint Paul Hotel
Best Lingerie Store: Smitten Kitten
Best Place to Buy Vinyl: Electric Fetus
Best Place to Do Yoga: CorePower Yoga
Best Place to Ice Skate: Wells Fargo WinterSkate
Best Place to Shoot Pool: CC Club
Best Public Park: Minnehaha Regional Park
Best Salon/Spa: HAUS Salon
Best Tattoo Parlor: Saint Sabrina’s
Best Thrift Store: Unique Thrift Store
Best Vintage Shop: Rewind
Food & Drink
Best Barbecue: Revival
Best Beer: Surly Furious
Best Bloody Mary: Hell’s Kitchen
Best Breakfast: Keys Cafe & Bakery
Best Brunch: Hell’s Kitchen
Best Burger: Matt’s Bar
Best Chinese Restaurant: Rainbow Chinese
Best Cocktails: Marvel Bar
Best Coffee Shop: Spyhouse
Best Diner: Hi-Lo Diner
Best Distillery: Tattersall Distilling
Best Dive Bar: Grumpy’s NE
Best Doughnuts: Glam Doll Donuts
Best Food Truck: World Street Kitchen
Best Fried Chicken: Revival
Best Fries: Barbette
Best Happy Hour: Red Cow
Best Ice Cream: Izzy’s Ice Cream
Best Italian Restaurant: Cossetta
Best Korean Restaurant: The Rabbit Hole
Best Liquor Store: Surdyk’s Liquor and Cheese Shop
Best Lunch: Cafe Latte
Best Margarita: Barrio
Best Mexican Restaurant: El Burrito Mercado
Best New Restaurant: J. Selby’s
Best Pancakes: The Original Pancake House
Best Pizza: Pizza Lucé
Best Ramen: Ramen Kazama
Best Restaurant for Romance: W.A. Frost & Company
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis: Spoon and Stable
Best Restaurant in St. Paul: The Lexington
Best Restaurant in the ’Burbs: Travail Kitchen and Amusements
Best Service: Manny’s Steakhouse
Best Sports Bar: Bunny’s Bar & Grill
Best State Fair Food: Original Cheese Curds
Best Steak: Manny’s Steakhouse
Best Sushi: Fuji Ya
Best Tacos: Taco Cat
Best Taproom: Surly Brewing Co.
Best Vietnamese Restaurant: Quang Restaurant
Best Wings: D-Spot