Readers' Choice Contest 2018

Each year, City Pages puts together our Best of the Twin Cities issue. We highlight our favorite people, places, and things in 274 categories, ranging from Best Jukebox to Best Hot Dog. We also ask you to choose your favorites in 100 select categories. Behold, here are your winners for the 2018 Best of the Twin Cities Readers' Choice Poll.

Arts & Culture

Best Art Gallery: Soo Visual Arts Center

Best Bookstore (New): Wild Rumpus

Best Bookstore (Used): Half Price Books

Best Comedy Club: Acme Comedy Co.

Best Comedy Open Mic: Acme Comedy Co.

Best Fashion Designer: Samantha Rei

Best Movie Theater: Showplace ICON Theatre at West End

Best Museum: Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies: Blick Art Materials

Best Public Art: Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Best Standup Comic: Jenn Schaal

Best Theater: Guthrie Theater

Music

Best Album: Chime by Dessa

Best Club DJ: DJ Shannon Blowtorch

Best Concert (Local Artist): Dessa with the Minnesota Orchestra

Best Concert (Touring): Bruno Mars at Xcel Energy Center

Best Concert Venue: First Avenue/7th St. Entry

Best Concert Venue to Close: Triple Rock Social Club

Best Hip-Hop Artist: Lizzo

Best Karaoke: Vegas Lounge

Best Music Festival: Basilica Block Party

Best New Band: The Shackletons

Best Place to See a Concert with Kids: Minnesota Zoo

Best R&B Artist: Lizzo

Best Record Store Day Location: Electric Fetus

Best Rock Band: Hippo Campus

Talk of the Town

Best Coach: Mike Zimmer

Best Instagram: @eatdrinkdishmpls

Best Lynx Player: Lindsay Whalen

Best Place to People-Watch: Minnesota State Fair

Best Radio Personality: Mary Lucia

Best Radio Station: 89.3 the Current

Best Sports Team: Minnesota Lynx

Best TV Newsperson: Jana Shortal

Best TV Sportscaster: Mark Rosen

Best TV Station: KARE 11

Best Timberwolves Player: Karl-Anthony Towns

Best Twins Player: Brian Dozier

Best Vikings Player: Stefon Diggs

Best Wild Player: Zach Parise

City Life

Best Beach: Hidden Beach (Cedar Lake East Beach)

Best Boutique: Primp

Best Bowling Alley: Bryant-Lake Bowl

Best Casino: Mystic Lake

Best Dance Club: First Avenue

Best Festival: Minnesota State Fair

Best Gaming Shop: GameStop

Best Gym: The Firm

Best Hotel: The Saint Paul Hotel

Best Lingerie Store: Smitten Kitten

Best Place to Buy Vinyl: Electric Fetus

Best Place to Do Yoga: CorePower Yoga

Best Place to Ice Skate: Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Best Place to Shoot Pool: CC Club

Best Public Park: Minnehaha Regional Park

Best Salon/Spa: HAUS Salon

Best Tattoo Parlor: Saint Sabrina’s

Best Thrift Store: Unique Thrift Store

Best Vintage Shop: Rewind

Food & Drink

Best Barbecue: Revival

Best Beer: Surly Furious

Best Bloody Mary: Hell’s Kitchen

Best Breakfast: Keys Cafe & Bakery

Best Brunch: Hell’s Kitchen

Best Burger: Matt’s Bar

Best Chinese Restaurant: Rainbow Chinese

Best Cocktails: Marvel Bar

Best Coffee Shop: Spyhouse

Best Diner: Hi-Lo Diner

Best Distillery: Tattersall Distilling

Best Dive Bar: Grumpy’s NE

Best Doughnuts: Glam Doll Donuts

Best Food Truck: World Street Kitchen

Best Fried Chicken: Revival

Best Fries: Barbette

Best Happy Hour: Red Cow

Best Ice Cream: Izzy’s Ice Cream

Best Italian Restaurant: Cossetta

Best Korean Restaurant: The Rabbit Hole

Best Liquor Store: Surdyk’s Liquor and Cheese Shop

Best Lunch: Cafe Latte

Best Margarita: Barrio

Best Mexican Restaurant: El Burrito Mercado

Best New Restaurant: J. Selby’s

Best Pancakes: The Original Pancake House

Best Pizza: Pizza Lucé

Best Ramen: Ramen Kazama

Best Restaurant for Romance: W.A. Frost & Company

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis: Spoon and Stable

Best Restaurant in St. Paul: The Lexington

Best Restaurant in the ’Burbs: Travail Kitchen and Amusements

Best Service: Manny’s Steakhouse

Best Sports Bar: Bunny’s Bar & Grill

Best State Fair Food: Original Cheese Curds

Best Steak: Manny’s Steakhouse

Best Sushi: Fuji Ya

Best Tacos: Taco Cat

Best Taproom: Surly Brewing Co.

Best Vietnamese Restaurant: Quang Restaurant

Best Wings: D-Spot