Best Song to Have Sex To

Nothing unlocks your hormones quite like a fat bass line. Just ask your older brother, who was unapologetically conceived during a spin of Physical Graffiti. Minneapolis electronica band Beasthead are proud stewards of the ’70s fuck jam, and the sweaty, throbbing moodmaker “Warbanger” utterly derails their May EP I Owe You for This three tracks in. The song heaves with short, thick guitar riffs and just-above-a-moan vocals before Glow Mechanics rapper Ghostmeat bursts onto the track with a maniacal verse to close the deal. Just try to get through a listen without reaching for your phone to sext your latest Tinder match.