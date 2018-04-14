Best Karaoke

In Minneapolis, the Vegas Lounge is karaoke and karaoke is the Vegas Lounge. You couldn’t tell from the outside, but this threadbare, cash-only dive bar is not your average Northeast watering hole. Sure, the drinks are cheap and the bartenders are salty, but the Vegas Lounge’s secret power is that all its customers are actually excruciatingly talented amateur warblers with a lot of heart. Crowd-favorite songs must be the only selections allowed on stage, because you’ll recognize everything and find it just about impossible not to sing along. A couple of star regulars might make you weep. Weekend nights tend to be standing-room-only, but every night’s a party.

Readers’ Choice: Vegas Lounge

