Best Venue to Close

Losing the Triple Rock still hurts. The gritty Cedar Avenue club was built by music lovers, for music lovers, and watching it thrive took away some of the sting we still felt after the shuttering of the 400 Bar just up the road. Most visitors went to this no-frills establishment for one reason only—to see live music—and that single-minded purpose made the T-Rock a crucial part of the local scene and an anchor of West Bank nightlife. The huge hole its closing left behind likely won’t be filled any time soon, and the great shows and good times we had there are now just stories. But those stories will be told and retold until they become legends.

Readers’ Choice: Triple Rock Social Club