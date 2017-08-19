Best Hip-Hop Producer

Allan Kingdom, Spencer Joles, FreeWiFi, Student 1, GainesFM—each of these notable local MCs has leaned on the dependable beat-making of Topper Atwood. The Minneapolis producer’s ear for bleeding-edge hip-hop trends, coupled with a respect for the classics, has made him the most sought-after local talent behind the boards. Finding Novyon’s “Purple Lambo” is a perfect example of the transformative music Atwood provides his collaborators. Atwood gives Novy a beachy slurry of sounds, and the usually punchy MC loses himself in a grimy nether realm. Producers may be undersung in the world of local hip-hop, but the value Topper Atwood brings to the table is undeniable.