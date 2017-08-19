Best Music Compilation

The second installment in Minneapolis label Forged Artifacts’ ongoing rock-comp series lives up to the high standard of its predecessor, collecting 18 unreleased songs from as many Twin Cities bands (none of whom appeared on Vol. 1). The tracks range across genres, from garage rock to dream pop (and even Murf’s hardcore blitz “I’d Buy That for a Dollar!” thrown in for good measure), but they’re consistently punchy and infectious. Highlights come from Fury Things (“I Went Away”), What Tyrants (“Rainmaker”), and Cheap Fantasy (“Ain’t Hard”), but everything here is worth your time. To boot, all proceeds benefit the ACLU and Minneapolis nonprofit music school Hopewell North.