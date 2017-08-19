Best Jazz Artist

Last April, the Bad Plus’ founding pianist, Ethan Iverson, announced that 2017 would be his last year with the veteran Minneapolis jazz trio. By the time he finished out the year playing in the Bad Plus’ annual Christmastime shows at the Dakota Jazz Club, replacement pianist Orrin Evans was fully on board. January’s Never Stop II, the sequel to the Bad Plus’ 2010 album, features all original material, including four songs by bassist Reid Anderson, two by drummer Dave King, and two by Evans. A single listen to this recording turned out to be more than enough to dispel any fear that the new lineup wouldn’t recapture the original’s magic.