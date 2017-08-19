Best Venue to Open

At last, the Twin Cities has an alternative to the Roy Wilkins Auditorium—a music venue for artists who draw bigger crowds than our clubs and theaters can accommodate, but who can’t fill a sports arena. Cosmetically, the extensive renovations, completed in time for the Super Bowl, are fantastic. The high, arched ceiling and art deco design prove that the Armory, its potential sadly squandered during its years as a mere parking garage, deserves its historic billing. And the sound? Well, “better than the Roy Wilkins” is far too faint praise. With a little fine-tuning it may well become as excellent as any room of its size can boast. Can an armory-turned-garage really become a world-class concert space? Remember, First Avenue used to be a bus station.