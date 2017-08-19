Best Vocalist

Almost 30 years into his career, Minneapolis native and former Mint Condition lead singer/drummer Stokley Williams—now just Stokley—finally made his proper solo debut in 2017 with Introducing Stokley. And consistently across the album’s 15 songs, Stokley remained inventive with his buttery vocal stylings. Notably, there’s his propulsive confidence on album opener “Level,” his sweeping grace on “Think About U,” his nimble hooks on “Cross the Line,” and the chemistry he generates with the British singer Estelle on their duet “U & I.” Throughout, the 50-year-old Stokley consistently brings the energy and finesse of an R&B star half his age.