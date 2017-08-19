Best Band to Break Up

How fitting that a band who never quite got their due here at home didn’t even headline their last show. After releasing their final album, Veterans of Pleasure, in April, STNNNG played a few fiery gigs around town before bowing out with a no frills, no excuses opening set for Oxbow at the Skyway in September. But the experimental noise-rock quintet always seemed to revel in their underrated, outsider status, obliterating the expectations of music fans with their volatile live shows, and ensuring that everyone who saw them play was either converted by their twisted charms or frightened to their core.