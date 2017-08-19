Best Music Festival

The 10th installment of Rhymesayers’ can’t-miss Memorial Day blowout wasn’t without its logistical problems last year—Lil Uzi Vert was a no-show, and other sets were delayed. But the schedule was so crammed full of talent such glitches barely had an effect. And again in 2018, there will be local and national acts underground enough to satisfy the true heads, but also something on offer for even a passing fan of rap and R&B—hitmakers as varied as Logic and Migos, legends as treasured as Erykah Badu, newcomers as promising as Brockhampton, and even a reunited Wu-Tang Clan. As the festival settles into its newish home at the State Fairgrounds, the worst thing you can say about Soundset is that you’re guaranteed to miss an artist you’d love to see because you were watching another performer you couldn’t bear to miss.

