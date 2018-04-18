Best Concert (Local)

“There is no warmer place on Earth than right here, right now,” event organizer Jimmy Jam said to the thousands of hearty fans who packed Nicollet Mall for this free outdoor show. And though the temperature was in the lower teens, he spoke the truth: The bundled crowd was cozy with conviviality, and the bands onstage were on fire. Bob Mould rocked both Hüsker Dü classics and potent new material, the Suburbs dusted off their ’80s new-wave favorites, the Jayhawks’ reflective numbers soared, and Soul Asylum took a rousing run through hits from 1992’s Grave Dancers Union. As the Super Bowl drew national attention our way, you couldn’t ask for a better showcase of the Twin Cities’ rock heritage.

