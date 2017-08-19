Best Song to Cry To

Raw, unguarded emotions course through Charlie Parr’s excellent new record, Dog. The Duluth roots and blues singer-songwriter lays bare his struggle with depression and his fight to suppress suicidal thoughts throughout the album, and he illuminates that delicate balance perfectly on the tender confessional “Sometimes I’m Alright.” Parr’s spare banjo work gives the song an anguished warmth, while his quivering vocal expresses the song’s fraught and fragile emotional core. When Parr sings “Sometimes I’m alright/Another time it’s hard to tell/Like finding light/In the bottom of the darkest well,” it’s as though we’re receiving an unexpectedly thorough and soul-searching response to the small-talk staple question, “How are you?”