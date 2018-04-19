Best Single

After an extended hiatus, Now, Now re-emerged with one of the catchiest songs of their career. Breezy and vibrant, “SGL” captures the breathless vulnerability of new love, evoking carefree summer days spent cruising in your car with the windows down, stopping only to make out with your shotgun lover. Brad Hale’s crisp production and atmospheric flourishes give the song a pulsating heart, while KC Dalager’s tremulous vocals suggest a suitor who wants to take her relationship to the next level, no matter how much her heart is exposed. Hearing this song ring out in the fresh summer air at the Minnesota State Fair was one of the best musical moments of 2017, and here’s hoping that Now, Now build on this momentum with their long-awaited follow-up album to 2012’s Threads.