comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best EP

'Saran Rap' by Muja Messiah

Saran Rap is a match made in indie hip-hop heaven, pairing veteran Minneapolis MC Muja Messiah with New York underground fixture Roc Marciano, who produced the entire EP (save for the beat-less “Crackapella”) and added a verse to the lead single “You Haven’t Lived.” Over Roc’s swirling soul and jazz loops, Muja brings word-drunk Southside swagger and hilarious off-hand references. Both artists are in top form, and the EP also benefits from assists by the likes of Guilty Simpson and Oh No (indie stalwarts from Detroit and Southern California, respectively). Though it runs a mere 18 minutes, Saran Rap is an essential entry in the prolific Muja’s catalog.

More 2018 Music awards

Best Vocalist Stokley

Best Songwriter Dylan Hicks

Best Live Artist Hippo Campus

Best Stage Style Dizzy Fae

Best Album 'Down So Long' by Greg Grease

Best Album Cover 'A Sheik’s Legacy' by Thomas Abban

Best Single “SGL” by Now, Now

Best Cover Song 'Hi Bich (FreeWifi Trap Remix)' by FreeWifi

Best Hip-Hop Verse 'Dear Black Son' by Brother Ali

Best Earworm 'Know About It' by Allan Kingdom

Best Music Compilation 'The Greatest of All-Time #2'

Best Record Label Rhymesayers Entertainment

Best Song to Cry To 'Sometimes I’m Alright' by Charlie Parr

Best Song to Have Sex To 'Warbanger' by Beasthead feat. Ghostmeat

Best Rock Band Bruise Violet

Best Metal Band Feral Light

Best Hip-Hop Artist Dwynell Roland

Best Hip-Hop Producer Topper Atwood

Best Jazz Artist The Bad Plus

Best R&B Artist Lady Lark

Best Club DJ Centrific

Best Event Promoter Dark Energy

Best Acoustic Performer Chastity Brown

Best Band to Break Up STNNNG

Best Band Name Crepuscular

Best New Band 4th Curtis

Best Reunion Coach Said Not To

Best Music Controversy Club Nomadic closing before it opened

Best Musical Act of Protest 'Music for the Long Emergency' by Poliça and Stargaze

Best Selling Out Mark Mallman’s Taco John’s jingle

Best Music Festival Soundset

Best Local Music Trend The modular revival

Best Music Video Director Jake Handegard

Best Local Music Podcast Kajunga Program

Best Music Video 'Last Date' by Witch Watch

Best Concert (Local) Soul Asylum/Bob Mould/the Jayhawks/the Suburbs at Super Bowl Live (2.3.18)

Best Concert (Touring) Kendrick Lamar at Xcel Energy Center (08.19.17)

Best Music Residency Jeremy Messersmith at Icehouse

Best Concert Venue 7th St. Entry

Best Venue to Open The Armory

Best Venue to Close Triple Rock Social Club

Best Place to See a Concert with Kids Groovin’ in the Garden at Como Park

Best Jazz Club Crooners Lounge & Supper Club

Best Karaoke Vega Lounge

Best Jukebox Bull's Horn Food & Drink

Best Record Store Day Location Hymie’s Vintage Records