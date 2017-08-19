Best Record Label

Every year is eventful for Minneapolis-based indie-rap institution Rhymesayers Entertainment (est. 1995), but in the past 12 months or so, the label showcased its present and past accomplishments, and the extent of its reach beyond Minnesota, with particular flair. Three new LPs strengthened RSE’s relevance in the underground rap landscape, even after all these years: Brother Ali’s poignant return All the Beauty in This Whole Life, Seattle MC Grieves’ reliably introspective Running Wild, and West Coast lifer Evidence’s masterfully traditional Weather or Not. Meanwhile, reissues of Atmosphere’s groundbreaking 1997 debut, Overcast!, and Brother Ali’s The Undisputed Truth (the one with “Uncle Sam Goddamn”) reminded hip-hop heads of the label’s enduring legacy.