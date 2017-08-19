Best Musical Act of Protest

Local art-rockers Poliça had already begun their collaboration with the Berlin orchestral collective Stargaze before you-know-who was elected you-know-what, but by the time the resulting work premiered at the Fitzgerald in November 2016, the age-old question “How should art respond to political crisis?” felt a little more urgent. Though sometimes noisy and sometimes tuneful, the seven tracks the two groups recorded together aren’t “protest music” as it’s usually understood—there’s no up-against-the-wall punk or all-together-now folk. Instead, here’s a vision of art as something that helps us reflect and endure over time. After all, as Channy Leaneagh sings on the all-too-relatably titled “How Is This Happening,” “We have got a lot of work to do.”