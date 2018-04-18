Best Selling Out

Dreams do come true. There’s a YouTube video from 2007 in which beloved local theatrical rocker Mark Mallman ruminates onstage at the Bryant-Lake Bowl about how he’d love to write a Taco Bell commercial. He even offers up a sample jingle. Well, that fast food establishment never came calling (their loss), but 10 years later, Taco John’s gave Mallman his shot, and the results are as wacky and brilliant and memorable as you’d expect. Even if you were only hungry for one taco, once you’ve heard Mallman’s falsetto tantalize you with the phrase “taco taco taco,” you will inescapably crave three tacos. Don’t listen to it twice or you’ll need six tacos. That’s how advertising works.