Best Music Video

Derek van Gieson has a spooky sense of humor, and his Witch Watch bandmate Anna Neighbors shares his macabre taste. Their video for “Last Date” (the third they’ve made together) follows a pair of lovers as they enjoy one last tryst before the man is sent off to prison. Neighbors plays dual roles: She’s the female love interest and also the specter of death, tempting her lover to flee the police—and if you know Witch Watch’s insatiable taste for cataclysm, you can just imagine how well that ends. The costumes by Molly Uravitch sell the inky scene, making the ill-fated affair feel like a gonzo ’70s pulp romance.