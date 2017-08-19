Best R&B Artist

A soft touch goes a long way, and no local musician has a softer touch than Taylor Harris. Operating under the stage name Lady Lark, Harris has charmed all comers with her effusive, sentimental vocals. Her 2017 EP, Love, announced Lark’s intentions to seduce the Twin Cities one sweet ballad at the time, and that debut was good enough to land Lady Lark in City Pages’ annual Picked to Click poll. But 2018’s follow-up full-length will likely prove that Lark’s No. 10 spot was a total underestimation.

