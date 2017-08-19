Best Earworm

Among Allan Kingdom’s signature attributes is the inventive way the St. Paul MC melodically warps rapping and singing until they’re all but indistinguishable, and on “Know About It,” the lead single from Kingdom’s long-anticipated debut album, LINES, his hooks and changes in flow result in great hip-hop songwriting. Many of LINES’ better-known songs had boosts from guests, but “Know About It” is Allan in all of his solo glory, with a kaleidoscopic beat—co-produced by one of 2017’s breakout beatmakers, New Jersey’s Ronny J—that helps take this track over the top.