Best Concert (Touring)

The new king of hip-hop proved that one man with one mic can command an entire arena at the Xcel last August. For his first Minnesota show in five years, Kendrick Lamar brought his focused fury and enlightened social diatribes to life on a massive stage he held all alone, accompanied by none of the trappings of a typical rap show—no hype men, no dancers, no distractions. For 90 minutes, Kendrick led his own one-man revolution, illuminating his personal struggle and turning his triumphs and tragedies into visceral art that captivated everyone in the sold-out crowd.

Readers’ Choice: Bruno Mars at Xcel Energy Center