Best Local Music Podcast

The local dance-DJ scene has become a mini-boom market of late. How to keep up with it all? If one-stop shopping is what you seek, go straight to Kajunga Program, the two-year-old monthly podcast of the Minneapolis house label Kajunga Records, which is made up entirely of mixes by local DJs. There’s a lot of musical range and an open-eared sensibility between these sets; it’s a definitive ongoing document of the city’s club scene. Start with DJ Nola (deep-dive disco), Niki Kitz (head-down, into-the-wind techno), or the March edition from Minneapolis’ exciting modular-techno up-and-comer Lonefront.